Winter Weather Advisory continues for much of Middle Tennessee, Kentucky

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Winter Weather Advisory continued Thursday for much of Middle Tennessee as well as parts of Kentucky.

The alert for Tennessee goes into effect at 12 p.m. Thursday until midnight. Visit wkrn.com/alerts for the latest.

The light snow will start Thursday early afternoon and last through the evening. Many areas could see a dusting of snow with the possibility of an inch to 2 inches on the plateau and Kentucky. Take a live look at wkrn.com/radar.

Roads could become slick Thursday afternoon into the evening, impacting the afternoon commute.

Friday morning there could be another round of light snow, mainly across some of the southern counties. The timing looks to be from 6 a.m. until noon with not more than a dusting. See the latest forecast at wkrn.com/forecast.

After that it is just cloudy and cold Friday with temps in the upper 20s for highs.

