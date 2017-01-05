TBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Sewanee

SEWANEE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Sewanee, Tennessee.

It happened down Deepwoods Road, which is located off Fire Tower Road not far from St. St. Andrew’s-Sewanee School, which was placed on lockdown for the time being.

The TBI confirmed their agents on the way to the scene to investigate. No additional details are available at this time.

Sewanee is located on Monteagle Mountain about 90 miles southeast of Nashville off Interstate 24.

Stay with News 2 refresh this page for updates.