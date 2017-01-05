SWAT officers called to north Nashville warehouse for domestic situation

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police have been called to a warehouse north of Nashville due to a hostile domestic situation Thursday morning.

A heavy police presence was seen near the 3400 block of Briley Parkway North around 7:30 a.m.

Additional officers, including SWAT officers, are on the scene after reports were made of an armed man with a woman inside the building.

No additional information was immediately released.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and refresh this page for updates.