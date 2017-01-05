Suspect in Belmont Boulevard robbery wanted by police

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are searching for the man who robbed the Circle K on Belmont Boulevard.

It happened around 11:20 p.m. on New Year’s Eve hen police say he brought beer to the counter and asked for a pack of cigarettes while holding a handgun.

When a customer came inside, he took the beer and smokes and ran away.

According to authorities, the suspect is a black man who appears to be in his 40s. He is approximately 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs approximately 180 pounds.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect from the attached surveillance photos is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.