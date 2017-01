NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A serious crash closed a small road used to access Interstate 40 near downtown Nashville on Thursday.

The accident was reported just before 12 p.m. on the short road between Fourth and Second avenues between the off and on ramps of the interstate.

There’s no word on injuries at this time, and details have yet to be released.

Check the traffic in the area and visit wkrn.com/traffic for a map.

Stay with News 2 and refresh this page for updates.