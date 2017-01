SMYRNA, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police are searching for a woman accused of purchasing items with a stolen credit card at two Smyrna stores on Monday.

Smyrna police reported the woman made the purchases at the Walmart on Enon Springs Road and Essex Bargain Hunt on Country Village Drive.

The woman was seen driving a black SUV.

No additional information was immediately released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Smyrna police at 615-267-5434.