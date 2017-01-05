Franklin police: Man found passed out in running car with foot on brake

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – Franklin police said a man is now behind bars for his third DUI after officers found him passed out behind the wheel earlier this week.

Police were called to the area of Lewisburg Pike near Peytonsville Road to check on an unconscious driver just after midnight on Jan. 3.

A press release states James Hughes, of Columbia, was found impaired, unconscious, and behind the wheel of a running car.

Officers say the 33-year-old’s foot was on the brake and the car was still in gear.

While arresting Hughes for DUI, officers say they found a bottle of urine that Hughes planned on using to defeat a pre-employment drug test.

Hughes, charged with DUI third offense and altering a drug test, remains jailed on a $20,000 bond.