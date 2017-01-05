Metro police: Don’t warm your car up unattended

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – It’s getting colder, and Metro police are reminding you not to leave your car running unattended.

More than half of the vehicles stolen in Davidson County between Christmas and the end of the year were left running and unattended, according to police data.

“We always remind people that it can take just a minute for someone to take a car,” Sgt. Rafael Fernandez said. “We even have cars that are getting taken with kids inside.”

Metro police also warn people about leaving cars running in the parking lots of convenient stores.

“People think I will run in for a second and then that second turns into a long nightmare,” Sgt. Fernandez said. “The stolen cars can then be used for other crimes.”

South Precinct officers are making sure to reach out to all apartment complexes to remind them to post Park Smart signs for residents.

The signs remind people to lock their cars, take their valuables inside, and hide their keys.

You can be cited for leaving your car running unattended—and if your car is stolen because it was left running, you can be held liable for damages caused by your vehicle.

Metro Council passed a law several years ago prohibiting drivers from starting their car and leaving it unattended. Car remotes are exempt from the law since it is nearly impossible for anyone to drive away in your vehicle without the key in the ignition.