Man with parole violation warrant wanted by Clarksville police

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Clarksville police are searching for a man who has a parole violation warrant.

Police said Shon McAller was last seen more than two months ago on Oct. 21.

The 48-year-old is serving a 50-year sentence for armed robbery. He was allowed to serve most of his time on parole instead of in jail.

Anyone with information on McAller’s whereabouts is urged to call 931-648-0656 or Crime Stoppers at 931-645-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online at p3tips.com.

Police said he should not be approached and he could be armed.