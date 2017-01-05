Man wanted for fraud after using cloned credit card in Franklin

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – Franklin police are working to identify a man who is wanted for fraud after police say he used a cloned credit card.

According to a release, the man used the fake credit card to purchased $200 in prepaid cards at the Franklin Sam’s Club.

Police said as the unidentified man was leaving the store, he met up with another man who was wearing a leather jacket. Police said that man also made several similar suspicious purchases at a different register.

Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 615-794-4000.