LEBANON, Tenn. (WKRN) – Lebanon police are searching for a 19-year-old they say is considered armed and dangerous.

According to a release, Tawon Shaw has warrants on file at the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office for aggravated assault and possession of a weapon.

Shaw is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs about 170 pounds.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call Lebanon police at 615-444-2323 or the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office at 615-444-1412.