Judge unseals character letters written in Vandenberg’s defense

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) –On Thursday, Davidson County Judge Monte Watkins unsealed part of the Vanderbilt football rape case file.

News 2 has received copies of character letters for former Commodore player and convicted rapist Brandon Vandenburg.

In November, Judge Watkins sentenced Vandenburg to 17 years for his role in a 2013 dorm room rape of a female student.

“I can honestly say that I think he is the most polite and kind young man that I have ever met,” said one couple who has known the Vandenburg family for over 20 years. “We beg you, You Honor to please give Brandon a second chance in life.”

A large group of friends and family members wrote letters in defense of a short sentence.

One former coach wrote, “Brandon is, in short, a good person, who yielded to a sophomoric and an undeniable intoxicated and mindless lapse of judgement the night of the incident.”

Vandenburg is currently being held at Bledsoe Correctional Complex in Pikeville, Tennessee before being placed at a permanent facility.

After leaving the East Tennessee facility, he will be taken to another state prison where he will serve the remainder of his 17-year sentence.

