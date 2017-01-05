Jon Robinson promoted to Executive Vice President/General Manager for Titans

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Titans have promoted Jon Robinson.

He is now the Executive Vice President/General Manager, the team announced Thursday.

Robinson was originally hired last year as the GM.

“Jon has done great work since his arrival to our organization and this is a way to recognize that fact,” said Titans Controlling Owner Amy Adams Strunk. “His leadership and football acumen helped change our culture and improve our team. He and Mike [Mularkey] deserve a great deal of credit for our turnaround this year and I am hopeful that will continue this coming year and into the future. This is an acknowledgement of his work and it puts him on equal footing with others in the league who direct football operations.”

Robinson says he’s excited about the opportunity.

“Amy called me today to talk about this promotion and I was truly humbled and grateful,” said Robinson. “This organization means the world to me and I am working on a daily basis to make it better. I don’t stand alone in this task of improving our team – from ownership, Mike and the coaches, the players who have bought in to our program, scouts and staff. We all have worked together to create a family and hopefully a culture of long-term success.”