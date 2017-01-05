Delta issues waivers for flights traveling in the Southeast due to weather

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – With winter weather coming this weekend to Middle Tennessee and other parts of the Southeast, Delta Air Lines is helping passengers by issuing travel waivers.

The airline announced that it is issuing waivers for passengers who have flights going to, from or through several airports, including Nashville International Airport.

The waivers only impact passengers traveling Friday, Saturday or Sunday.

Due to forecasted winter weather in the Southeastern US, we’ve issued a waiver for January 6-7. More here: https://t.co/0soabC8KV8 — Delta (@Delta) January 4, 2017

The company said tickets must be reissued on or before, and rebooked by Jan. 10.

Passengers can receive a refund for an unused portion of their ticket if their flight was cancelled or had at least a 90 minute delay. Passengers can make a one-time change to their ticket without a fee even if the flight was not canceled.

Affected Cities:

Asheville, NC (AVL)

Atlanta, GA (ATL)

Birmingham, AL (BHM)

Charlotte, NC (CLT)

Chattanooga, TN (CHA)

Columbia, SC (CAE)

Fayetteville, NC (FAY)

Greensboro, NC (GSO)

Greenville Spartanburg, SC (GSP)

Huntsville, AL (HSV)

Jacksonville, NC (OAJ)

Knoxville, TN (TYS)

Nashville, TN (BNA)

New Bern, NC (EWN)

Newport News, VA (PHF)

Norfolk, VA (ORF)

Raleigh-Durham, NC (RDU)

Tri-Cities, TN (TRI)

Wilmington, NC (ILM)

For more information, visit Delta’s website.