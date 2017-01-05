Basketball game with cops, coaches will honor Dickson teen who died of cancer

DICKSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A basketball game is being held this Saturday between police officers and coaches to honor a Dickson County teenager who dies last April.

Peyton Arnold battled cancer three times before passing away at 19 years old. The basketball game will raise donations for a scholarship fund set up in his honor.

Play 4 Peyton Cops vs Coaches Basketball Game begins at 6 p.m. at Dickson County High School.

There will be concessions, a live auction during halftime, and LulaRoe Dixie Hens will be selling $5 raffle tickets for a chance to win leggings.

For more information, visit Facebook.com/play4peyton.