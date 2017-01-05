$20M expansion approved for downtown Music City Center

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Nearly $20 million was approved Thursday morning to expand parts of the Music City Center in downtown Nashville.

The money will go toward a new food and drink outlet as well as expansion to the Exhibit Hall and Davidson Ballroom concourse.

Over 5,000 square feet will be added to the concourse, 4,350 square feet for retail and kitchen space, and 2,000 square feet outside the ballroom.

The new food and beverage outlet, which will be operated by the Music City Center’s culinary team, will be located on the third level and accessible from inside the building as well as from Demonbreun and Eighth Avenue.

The Convention Center Authority approved the budget Thursday morning.

“We are thrilled that the Authority agrees we should continue to invest in and enhance the Music City Center,” said Charles Starks, President/CEO of the Music City Center.

He continued, “As we have listened to our meeting planners’ feedback over the last three years, we’ve identified these as areas we can expand upon to better the customer experience. With the new hotels and development on 8th Avenue, we feel this is the right time and the right place to make these improvements.”

The Convention Center Authority also voted this morning to join Tennessee Thrives, a coalition of businesses committed to a thriving Tennessee that welcomes all. The Music City Center joins over 200 businesses statewide that believe equal treatment of all residents and visitors is essential to Tennessee’s success.