Woman wanted for robbing Clarksville convenience store

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police are searching for the woman they say robbed a Clarksville convenience store early Wednesday morning.

Police said the woman entered the Wilma Rudolph Boulevard business around 2:15 a.m. and demanded money from the cash register.

The unidentified woman, who displayed a gun during the robbery, fled with $22.

The suspect is around 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs about 230 pounds.

She was last seen wearing a black beanie, blue jacket, blue jeans, brown steel-toed work boots and aviator-style sunglasses.

She also has a tattoo underneath a silver wedding ring on her right hand.

Anyone with information on the robbery is urged to call police at 931-648-0656 Ext. 5144 or call Crime Stoppers at 931-645-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online at p3tips.com.