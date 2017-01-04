Winter weather car kits: ‘Tis the season to be prepared

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – With winter weather in the forecast, now is a good time to get your vehicle prepared in case of an emergency.

AAA and the American Red Cross recommend drivers keep a cold weather safety kit on hand in the event that their car becomes disabled, they are caught in traffic for an extended period of time, or wind up stranded.

The items include the following:

Flares/reflectors to signal for help and warn other motorists

Sturdy scraper/snow brush/snow shovel to clear snow

Battery or crank-powered radio to listen to emergency broadcasts

Flashlight with extra batteries or crank-powered flashlight

Survival blanket or sleeping bag

Chemical hand warmers

Extra set of clothes, including coat, hat, mittens, boots, etc.

Gallon jug of water and nonperishable food

First Aid Kit and essential medications

Tire chains and tow strap

Non-clumping kitty litter/sand for traction

Jumper cables

Extra cloth or paper towels for cleanup if necessary

Deck of cards or board game for entertainment

Cell phone charger

Glenn McLendon is Regional Director for the Nashville AAA. He told News 2 people get in the everyday travel mode and don’t expect something to happen.

“That’s where the danger comes in. With the weather changing so drastically, so fast, if we’re not prepared, if we don’t have stuff in the trunk, things can happen that could have some serious consequences,” he explained.

More information can be found on the AAA website. Click here to check it out.