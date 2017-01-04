Winter Weather Advisory issued for much of Middle Tennessee, Kentucky

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Winter Weather Advisory was issued Wednesday for much of Middle Tennessee as well as parts of Kentucky.

The alert for Tennessee goes into effect at 12 p.m. Thursday until midnight. Visit wkrn.com/alerts for the latest.

Many areas could see a dusting of snow overnight Wednesday, with possibly an inch in our far eastern counties, the Plateau, and in Kentucky. Take a live look at wkrn.com/radar.

Temperatures will begin in the low 20s Thursday and climb to the mid-30s by afternoon. The clouds will also increase, and we anticipate some flurries or light snow that afternoon through the evening. See the latest forecast at wkrn.com/forecast.

In Kentucky, the Winter Weather Advisory also begins at 12 p.m. Thursday but lasts until 6 a.m. Friday. The area is expecting snow Thursday afternoon that will last through the evening. One to two inches of snow is expected with three inches possible in some areas.

The advisory means periods of snow will cause travel difficulties, and drivers are urged to use caution and prepare for snow-covered roads and limited visibility.

