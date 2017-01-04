WATCH: Tennessee sheriff goes viral after calf lassoed on highway

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A West Tennessee sheriff has gone viral on Facebook after a calf got loose and was running down a highway.

Sheriff Monte Belew of Henry County enlisted the help of a friend to lasso the baby cow and clear the road.

The friend, the sheriff’s “ole buddy David Bevil,” rode on top of his patrol car while swirling the rope in the air.

Bevil throws and lassos the calf as the sheriff laughs and yells, “We got him!”

Sheriff Belew posted the video his Facebook page and it has since gone viral. It has been viewed over 2.3 million times and has over 26,000 shares.