TSU president holds prayer breakfast ahead of new semester

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – For the fifth year in a row, the president of Tennessee State University held a prayer breakfast to kick the semester off.

Faculty, students and the community near the campus, including Nashville Mayor Megan Barry, all gathered Wednesday morning for the annual event and focused their prayer on a successful year.

Dr. Glover told News 2 she hopes for students’ safety and guidance from the state legislature.

“TSU is an anchor in north Nashville and because of the significant growth in Nashville right now and TSU has really made it known that we want to play a part in that growth and it’s just important for all of us to be together and to pray together and stay together,” she said.

Glover said the university can also conquer the challenges they are facing together with the community’s help.

Students return to TSU for the spring semester Jan. 17.