Titans fire wide receiver coaches Bratkowski, Tucker

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The biggest turn around in Titans history was not enough to keep around wide receiver coach Bob Bratkowski and his assistant Jason Tucker.

Both were let go by head coach Mike Mularkey Wednesday, just three days after the end of the season.

“I have a lot of respect for both Bob and Jason and I want to thank them for their work this year,” said Mularkey. “The search process begins now as we look for a coach to lead the wide receivers and add to our coaching group on offense.”

The season was a mixed bag for Titan receivers with Rishard Matthews turning in the best season of his career with 65 receptions for 945 yards and 9 TD’s and Kendall Wright turning in a career low with 29 receptions for 416 yards.

Bratkowski came to the Titans with 21 years of NFL experience, including 15 as an offensive coordinator.

Tucker just completed his second season with the Titans after six years in the Canadien Football League.