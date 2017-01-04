TDOT crews brining roads as 1st snow of 2017 looms over Middle TN

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – It’s brine time throughout Middle Tennessee Wednesday as dozens of Tennessee Department of Transportation trucks lay down a salt and water mixture to fight the effects of potentially freezing roads.

“We are doing a lot of brining in our Clarksville and our Nashville area,” TDOT spokesperson Kathryn Schulte told News 2. “We are really focusing on the routes north of I-40, and tomorrow more for the southern part of our region as well.”

As forecasters wrestle with various models of predicted snowfall, the agency responsible for state and federal roads is taking no chances at being caught off guard.

“That first incident is always making sure our crews remember what they need to do, and for new people this is first time going through it, so it’s nice we can kind of ease into it this year without threat of some major snow storm looming,” Schulte added.

Metro schools also don’t want to take any chances at a surprise.

Its mechanics are making sure the systems fleet of 800-plus buses are ready for what could be the first bout with potentially slippery roads.

That means Ed Stokes is spending time fixing a thermostat to make sure kids won’t be caught on a cold bus.

“We do this kind of work year-round, but when the weather gets like this, that’s when people start noticing these things a little more,” he explained.

He’s just one of many Middle Tennesseans taking stock of what they may need or want as the area prepares for its first potential snow fall.

