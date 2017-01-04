Stephanie White ready to lead Vandy against Lady Vols

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – It’s her first season as the Vanderbilt women’s basketball head coach, and Thursday night Stephanie White will experience her first rivalry game with the Lady Vols.

At 10-4, the Commodores come into part one of their rivalry with the Lady Vols fresh off a bitter loss to Texas A&M, but they learned a lot from their first road game of the year in the SEC.

“For 30 minutes, we played really, really good basketball and then we have to take that next step for us, which is finishing basketball game,” said White.

The Commodores will need everything they learned in the opener and more against a Lady Vols team who, despite a 9-4 start, is coming off an upset win over No. 17 Kentucky.

Vanderbilt will not only try for it’s first SEC win but try to end a streak of losses to the Lady Vols that the new head coach can’t wait to put to rest.

“You know, it’s an exciting time. We have an opportunity to end a three-game skid in a rivalry match-up, and I think again for us to be able to utilize the energy of the moment, channel it in a positive direction, and go out and compete at a high level,” White stated.

Vanderbilt hosts the Lady Vols Thursday night at 7 p.m.