Rutherford deputy, Arnold’s nephew no longer an employee of sheriff’s office

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A deputy who’s also the nephew of Sheriff Robert Arnold is no longer an employee of the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office.

It’s unclear why James Vanderveer doesn’t work there anymore.

News 2 reached out for comment and spokeswoman Lisa Marchesoni only said, “Deputy Vandeveer no longer works at the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office.”

Vanderveer is Sheriff Arnold’s nephew and currently lives in the sheriff’s home. He was one of the two sheriff’s office employees who was called to the house the night Arnold allegedly assaulted his wife.

Arnold remains in jail awaiting his February 7 trial on charges of conspiracy, fraud, and bribery. They stem from the sale of e-cigarettes inside the Rutherford County jail after Arnold listed the e-cig company as a source of income.