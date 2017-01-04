Puckett’s Grocery holds 3-day job fair for new Murfreesboro location

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – Puckett’s Grocery is holding a three-day job fair to hire employees for its new Murfreesboro location,

The event begins Wednesday and continues through Friday at 225 West College Street.

Interviews will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on all three days. The new restaurant is hiring managers, servers, hosts, line cooks, prep cooks and server assistants.

Applications will be available on site. Attendees should also bring a current resume and valid photo ID.

Puckett’s and its artisan ice cream shop Hattie Jane’s Creamery are expected to open next month in downtown Murfreesboro.