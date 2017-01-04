Police: Pizza deliveryman lured to vacant house, robbed at gunpoint

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police are investigating after they say a pizza deliveryman was lured to a vacant house before being robbed at gunpoint.

It happened just before 8 p.m. Tuesday night on Harlan Drive. According to a release, when the deliveryman arrived to the location he was confronted by three people and robbed at gunpoint.

The suspects are believed to be between the ages of 18 and 20. They all fled on foot.

Anyone with information is urged to call Hendersonville Crime Stoppers at 615-573-5400.