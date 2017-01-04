Missing man with dementia may be in Middle Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police are searching for a missing elderly man with dementia from southern Illinois who may be in Middle Tennessee.

William “Virgil” Hargan was last seen on Monday around 3:30 p.m. in Metropolis, Illinois.

The Massac County Sheriff’s Office believes Hargan was in Paducah at some point and his daughter told the media he asked for directions back to southern Illinois at a gas station in Antioch.

Hargan was wearing a blue and green plaid shirt, loafers, blue jeans and a red Donald Trump cap at the time of his disappearance.

He drives a white 2-door Chevy Impala with Illinois license plate P587041.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Massac County Sheriff’s Office at 618-524-2919.