Grand jury to hear case of woman charged in Metro officer shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The case involving a 26-year-old woman charged in connection to the shooting of a Metro police officer last month was bound over to a grand jury Wednesday morning.

Kathleen Daly surrendered to authorities several days after Officer Terrance McBride was shot at the Cumberland Inn on West Trinity Lane.

Police said Daly had a hand in the shooting and she reportedly opened the door to motel room 104 before fleeing when Officers McBride and Ky Luu were checking out a citizen’s tip.

Officer McBride was shot when 43-year-old Paul Hardesty opened fire from the bathroom.

McBride was shot in the shoulder and has since undergone surgery. He remains on medical leave.

Shortly after Officer McBride was shot, Hardesty died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Daly is now charged with attempted first-degree murder, among other charges. She remains jailed.