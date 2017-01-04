Ft. Campbell soldiers to return home Thursday

FORT CAMPBELL, Ky. (WKRN) — Ft. Campbell soldiers will return home Thursday following nine-month deployment to Iraq and other areas in Southwest Asia.

The welcome home ceremony is slated to begin at 10 p.m., Thursday.

The soldiers are from the 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division.

The team conducted precision surface-to-surface fires; training, equipping and advising the Iraqi security forces to fight and defeat Da’esh. They also supported a multitude of intelligence and logistical operations for Coalition and Iraqi forces, as well as base security throughout the area of operations.