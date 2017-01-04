Driver wanted after bizarre crash in Smyrna woman’s yard

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A search is underway in Rutherford County after a car careened off the road and tore through yards, ultimately smashing into a woman’s garden.

The curve on Almaville Road near Drew Street in Smyrna is not for the faint of heart, but one driver on Tuesday skipped the curve all together.

Brittany Hudson was home when the car landed across the street.

“It was crazy, like absolutely nuts,” noted Hudson. “I was sitting on the couch, and I heard this loud crash, like huge. So we ran outside, and there was a car just over there in their driveway.”

A car had come to rest outside of 73-year-old Mary Phelps’ home.

“All I know is this car come crashing through my yard, and I just heard a big plunk,” explained Phelps. “When I come outside, I said, ‘Oh no.”

Phelps never received an apology.

The driver ducked inside another SUV seconds after the crash and left.

“She hopped in this SUV and they just left, and they never came back at all,” said Hudson. “Her car was still running!”

Hudson says she was there when authorities searched the vehicle.

She tells News 2 there were three items inside: an empty purse, a copy of the movie “Django Unchained,” and an inflated latex glove.

Authorities have since identified the driver and continue to search for her.

Phelps, though, continues to clean her yard hours after a car crashed her big day.

“It was my birthday,” she said. “It’s something I won’t ever forget unless I lose my mind.”

The investigation is being handled by the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office, and charges are pending.