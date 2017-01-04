Driver injured in September crash on McEwen Drive charged with DUI

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – A driver injured in a September crash on McEwen Drive in Franklin has been charged with DUI and reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon.

Meghan Pittenger, 19, of Brentwood, surrendered herself on two criminal warrants on December 30, 2016.

Authorities called it one of the most violent crashes they’ve ever seen.

Franklin police said at the time that Pittenger was travelling at a high rate of speed when she lost control of her 2009 Lexus RX350 and barreled across two westbound lanes and five eastbound lanes of traffic, jumped two medians before careening down the on-ramp embankment adjacent to the Drury Plaza Hotel.

The SUV broke apart from the force of the impact, splitting into two pieces. It’s engine and two front seats landed in Drury Inn parking lot.

Pittenger was found unconscious in a tree line near the crash.

She is now free on a $2,500 cash bond and is due in court on January 12 at 1 p.m.