Burglar on run arrested after starting conversation with detective

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – An accused burglar, on the run from police, was outed after he started a conversation with an off-duty plain-clothes police detective.

According to a Metro police affidavit, 44-year-old Charles Harbin broke into a Shell gas station at 1420 Gallatin Pike South early Tuesday morning.

He allegedly stole cigarettes and lottery tickets. Later that morning, he asked to borrow a stranger’s cell phone while walking in the 1500 block of Gallatin Pike North in Madison.

Little did Harbin know, the stranger was an off-duty Metro police detective.

The detective reportedly noticed that Harbin’s clothes were wet and asked him if he was running from police.

Harbin allegedly responded, “H*** yeah! The police had me cornered and I had to jump in the creek!”

Harbin later tried to sell some of the stolen cigarettes to the detective and reportedly gave him stolen lottery tickets.

The detective called other officers for back-up and then arrested Harbin.

According to the affidavit, Harbin dropped the bag of stolen cigarettes and denied that it was his.

Harbin was charged with one count of burglary. His bond was set at $50,000 and he is due in court on Thursday.