MURFREEBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – At least one person was killed in a crash on Salem Pike in Murfreesboro Wednesday night.

The crash, which involved two cars, took place around 8:30 p.m. near Armstrong Valley Road.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol confirmed someone died but has yet to release further details.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area while authorities investigate.

