911 calls capture frantic moments after firecrackers set off in Chattanooga mall

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – There was terrifying moments last month inside a Tennessee mall after someone set off firecrackers inside.

Shoppers ran out of the Hamilton Place Mall in Chattanooga after thinking they heard gunshots the day after Christmas.

The 911 calls made that day have been released, and they show how frightening it was.

One caller said, “There’s a shooting at Hamilton Place Mall! Someone just shot and everyone started running!”

Another told the dispatcher she was hiding underneath a table after hearing what she thought was gunshots and seeing people running.

“We’re at the mall. There’s a shooting,” she said. “They’re screaming and running an we’re hiding underneath a table.”

In another call, someone says, “I’m pretty sure there’s an active shooter. I’m a store employee and I just heard a bunch of rounds just get fired off, and there’s a ton of people in my store and me and my employees are in the back.”

Four juveniles have since been arrested for setting off the fireworks. They face several charges, including theft and reckless endangerment.