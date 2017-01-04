4-year-old boy raises over $350 for Murfreesboro fire department

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – A 4-year-old Murfreesboro boy raised more than $350 for the Murfreesboro Fire and Rescue Department over Christmas.

According to the department’s Facebook page, Hayes Owen asked his family to donate to the fire department as his Christmas present.

The post said the pre-schooler loves firefighters and fire trucks.

The department said they began receiving donations in the mail around Christmas, but it was not until a letter attached with a donation explained Hayes’ mission.

As a way to show their appreciation, crews visited Hayes and his family a few days after Christmas. He was awarded a special Certificate of Appreciation and a Letter of Appreciation from the chief.