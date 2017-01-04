2 women robbed at gunpoint in Edgehill

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Two women robbed were robbed at gunpoint in Edgehill Village Tuesday afternoon and Metro police are still searching for suspects.

One of the victim’s told News 2’s Cherish Lombard she and her friend were on their way to lunch around 2:30 p.m. when they say two young men in hoodies sitting on a rock wall in front of a house, talking.

She said the men stopped them before one of them opened his hoodie, showed a gun, and demanded their purses, and took one woman’s phone.

The victim said as the men ran away with their purses, they started throwing some of their things into a nearby alley.

The other woman still had her phone and was able to call 911 after the suspects ran. K-9 Officers searched the area, and found some of the victim’s belongings.

Police did not find the purses or wallets, or suspects. The victim said it all happened so fast, and wants to remind everyone it can happen to anyone, anytime, anywhere.