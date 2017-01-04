2 women arrested in Nashville in string of recent motel robberies

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police say they arrested two women believed to be responsible in a string of recent motel robberies.

Theresa Keith, 32, and Cierra Villegas, 26, were taken into custody Wednesday in a parking lot on Rosa L. Barks Boulevard.

Police say a BB pistol was taken from them.

Both women are accused of robbing the Holiday Inn on Broadway in Nashville Tuesday night as well as recent robberies in Rutherford County.

They are being charged with aggravated robbery in the Holiday Inn case. Keith is accused of approaching the front desk clerk at 8:40 p.m. to inquire about rates. She left to get her purse and came back a few minutes later. As Keith was standing at the counter, Villegas is alleged to have walked in, put a gun to Keith’s head, and demanded money from the clerk. The clerk complied and the two fled.

Keith and Villegas are suspected in other robbery cases in Nashville and surrounding counties. Their booking photographs are being withheld due to pending lineups with witnesses.

