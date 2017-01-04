Stolen pickup truck strikes home with 3 people inside

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A juvenile has been transported to a local hospital for evaluation after a stolen pickup truck he was driving struck a home in Madison.

The crash occurred at around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 1020 block of Cheyenne Boulevard and Larkin Springs.

Metro police say a stolen pickup truck hit a home, bursting through a wall before coming to a stop inside the structure.

Three people were inside the home at the time were not injured.

According to police, the vehicle had been reported stolen from the parking lot of an apartment complex.

Officers recognized the pickup truck and saw a juvenile get inside. They did not pursue the vehicle but later turned a corner and saw the teen running on foot.

As they pursued him, they noticed the vehicle inside the home.

The juvenile was taken into custody and transported to a local hospital for evaluation following the crash.

