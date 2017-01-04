$1.8K in PlayStation, Xbox One systems stolen from Best Buy

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Over $1,800 in PlayStation and Xbox One systems were stolen from the Best Buy in Clarksville.

Police said it happened last Friday at 6:15 p.m. when three young men entered the business on Wilma Rudolph Boulevard.

They quickly filled a cart with the game systems before leaving less than 10 minutes later.

One of the suspects reportedly waved a piece of paper as if it was a receipt at the employee monitoring the door but would not stop for the employee.

Anyone who recognizes one or more of these suspects or who has information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Dennis Honholt at 931-648-0656 ext 5260, or call the CrimeStoppers TIPS Hotline at 931-645-8477.

You can also go to the CrimeStoppers website at www.p3tips.com/591.

