Women wanted in Rutherford hotel robberies; Police investigate connection

SMYRNA, Tenn. (WKRN) Police in Smyrna think the same two women robbed two different hotels Tuesday afternoon.

The first happened at 3 p.m. at Fairfield in on Expo Drive, and the second took place about an hour later at the Sleep Inn on Chaffin Place in Murfreesboro.

Both suspects are described white women in their 30s. One is about 5 feet 1 inch tall with shoulder-length, wavy, brown hair. She also has a piercing next her right eye.

The second woman was wearing a stocking cap and sunglasses along with a bulky blue coat. She was armed with a small, semi-automatic handgun.

During both robberies, police say one woman comes into the hotel to ask about room rates and then leaves. The second woman then comes inside and demands cash at gunpoint.

The suspects are believed to be travelling in a gold Ford or Mercury minivan.

If anyone has information about this crime or can help identify the suspects, please contact Smyrna police at 615-267-5433 or Murfreesboro police at 615-893-2717.