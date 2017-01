NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Someone was arrested Tuesday night in South Nashville after a woman was shot in the hand.

Metro police were called just before 8 p.m. to the 100 block of Charles E. Davis Blvd at the Tony Sudekum Apartments.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital. Neither her name nor the suspect’s was immediately known.

Further details have not been released.