Woman dead after Lebanon house fire

LEBANON, Tenn. (WKRN) – Firefighters are trying to determine the cause of a fire that killed a woman in Wilson County Tuesday morning.

The fire started just before 4 a.m. at a small home on West Forrest Avenue.

Fire crews got to the home quickly, in about 4 minutes, but the home was 70 percent consumed by fire when they arrived.

The victim, a woman in her 50s, died at the scene. At least one more person was taken to the hospital.

Firefighters told News 2 they tried desperately to save the victim.

“These guys put everything on the line here tonight to try and save that life and unfortunately they weren’t able to,” a firefighter with the Lebanon Fire Department said. “When these things happen it’s heart-wrenching for the family that is involved and it’s heart-wrenching for the firefighters involved.”

The cause of the fire is under investigation but foul play is not suspected.