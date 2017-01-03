With liver failing, family asks for birthday cards for son who fell in fire pit

MAURY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Maury County family is asking for cards for their son who was injured in a fire pit accident and remains hospitalized as his liver is believed to be failing.

Dylan Trevino has been hospitalized for over a year at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital after undergoing a multi-organ transplant in late fall. He celebrates his 13th birthday on Jan. 15.

Dylan was critically injured several years ago in a fire pit accident in his family’s back yard.

Doctors now believe his liver is failing.

A prayer vigil was held for Dylan last week in his hometown of Spring Hill.

A benefit will also be held at Frankie’s Pizza and Grill on Saturday beginning at 5 p.m.

You can send birthday cards to Dylan at:

Cincinnati Children’s Hospital

Room B-552

Cincinnati, Ohio 45229