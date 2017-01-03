Watertown home destroyed by fire

WATERTOWN, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Watertown home was destroyed by a fire Tuesday and although the woman living inside did make it out safely, she lost all of her pets in the fire.

“She woke up. No smoke alarms and coughing and realized the house was full of smoke, saw flickering and barely got out the front door,” said Watertown Fire Chief John Jewell.

“When I seen her and talked to her she said everything was fine, don’t know the cause of the fire. I hate she lost her pets, but I am glad she got out,” said neighbor Belinda Powell.