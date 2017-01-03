Snow possibility looms in Middle Tennessee as school resumes

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A wet week continues across the state, but anticipation for Middle Tennessee’s first snow of the season is rising.

School is nearly back in session, but some kids may soon spend more time at home with snow possibly looming. Click here to check the latest forecast.

For the Clarksville-Montgomery County School System, doors open bright and early on Wednesday, two days before the flurry filled forecast. But should the weather take a turn, officials will take a new approach.

“If we don’t know what the weather’s exactly going to do, the night before we will call parents to give them a heads up,” explained Elise Shelton, Chief Communications Officer. “[The call] is not saying that we’re closing school; it’s saying that we don’t know yet but we want you to know to be aware.”

Should snow fall, CMCSS and many more districts would then launch their inclement weather plan.

Most districts in the area will send drivers out in the early morning hours to test the road first-hand.

Last winter, CMCSS officials recorded and posted one of their snowy road inspections to let parents know what they’re checking for.

Should school be cancelled, the schools would dip into their “weather day” reservoir. Weather day numbers vary across the state. CMSS has a possible five days allotted, while Williamson County allows 10, and Rutherford County allows for 11.

Officials urge parents in the event of bad weather, monitor your phones for alerts, local media for reports, and social media for possible updates.

