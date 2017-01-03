Shea Weber returns to Nashville for 1st time since trade

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Former captain of the Nashville Predators, Shea Weber, makes his return to Nashville Tuesday night for the first time since being traded to the Montreal Canadiens.

Weber was traded to the Canadiens for P.K. Subban in late June.

He is now leading his new team to one of the best records in the league. Weber also leads the Canadiens in ice time per game at 26:02.

Prior to being traded, Weber had spent his entire NHL career with the Predators after signing a deal in 2003.

He was named captain in 2010 and held the role until his trade. He also won the Messier Leadership Award last year.

Subban is not playing in Tuesday night’s game. He’s been out with an upper-body injury and has missed the last seven games. He’s not expected to return to the ice for a few more weeks.

Tuesday night’s game starts at 7 p.m. at the Bridgestone Arena.