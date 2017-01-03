Shea Weber and Montreal beat Predators 2-1 in OT

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – It was a near perfect return for Shea Weber to Nashville as he scored a goal and led Montreal to a 2-1 overtime win over the Predators Tuesday night.

The former Preds Captain made his first trip back to Bridgestone Arena since the blockbuster trade that sent him to Montreal in exchange for PK Subban, and he haunted his old team.

Trailing 1-0 early in the third period another former Predator, Alexander Radulov fed Weber for his 10th goal of the season to tie it up at 1-1.

Nashville goalie Pekka Rinne was brilliant with 41 saves, but in overtime Max Pacioretty’s shot trickled between his legs for the game winner.

Kevin Fiala scored the Predators only goal of the night in the second period for a 1-0 lead. It was Fiala’s 6th goal of the season and broke a 13 game scoreless streak.

Early in the first period the Predators honored Weber with a video tribute and he received a standing ovation from the home crowd.

Radulov was not treated as kindly. He was booed wildly each time he touched the puck, but he got the last laugh assisting on both Montreal goals.