Road, highway crews prepping for possible winter weather

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Highway crews across Tennessee are preparing for the possibility of winter weather later in the week. Click here to check the latest forecast.

While the Tennessee Department of Transportation will do its best to manage state roads, that doesn’t include the thousands of miles of local roadways in cities like Nashville.

Metro Nashville Public Works is keeping an eye on weather forecasts and will monitor road conditions in the coming days.

Public Works has attached snow plows to the front of 30 dump trucks, which will be available to plow and spread salt over 28 primary routes and 28 secondary routes in the event of snow or ice.

The department has 56 employees available to work 12-hour days, around the clock, if necessary.

Public Works also has 9,000 tons of road salt in storage.

