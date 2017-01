NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A portion of Old Hickory Boulevard will be closed during January as the Nashville Electric Service upgrades electrical equipment.

The road closure affects Old Hickory Boulevard between Can Ridge Road and Whittemore Lane on weekdays from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

This improvement project will allow NES to continue providing power to customers in the fast-growing Cane Ridge area of South Nashville.